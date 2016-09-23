BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told an economic forum on Friday that the policy of state firms channelling 50 percent of their profits for dividends should be carefully considered. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: