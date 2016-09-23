MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday that Russia might increase this year's domestic borrowing by 100 billion roubles ($1.57 billion) but in the years to come it should not raise the debt at the same pace.

"We cannot borrow (domestically) endlessly," Siluanov told a briefing on the sideline of the Moscow Finance Forum. "This is taking money away from companies, markets."

He also said that the ministry would issue in a test mode about 30 billion roubles worth of domestic treasuries for the Russian population. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)