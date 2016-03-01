MOSCOW, March 1 European banks have greater
chances of being on a shortlist of organisers for a Russian
Eurobond issue this year than U.S. banks, Russian Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.
The ministry has invited 25 Western banks and three domestic
banks to bid for organising up to $3 billion in Eurobonds this
year, in what would be the first time Russia has tapped foreign
debt markets since 2013.
"First of all (it could be) European banks," Siluanov told
journalists. "This is because of the position of the American
authorities."
The U.S. government has warned some banks that buying
Russian debt would undermine international sanctions imposed on
Moscow for its role in the Ukraine conflict, The Wall Street
Journal reported.
Interfax news agency cited Konstantin Vyshkovsky, the head
of the sovereign debt department at the Finance Ministry, as
saying earlier on Tuesday that the ministry would pick
organisers for the Eurobond issuance this month.
Vyshkovsky said the shortlist would be a "traditional" one,
with a mixture of foreign and domestic banks.
Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said last week that
many of the invited banks had not responded, but the ministry
nonetheless would have a pool of banks to choose from.
