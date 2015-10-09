BRIEF-OGK-2 recommends dividend of 0.00825304739908 roubles per share for 2016
* Recommends dividend of 0.00825304739908 roubles per share for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LIMA Oct 9 Russia will see serious capital outflow in the last quarter of the year due to foreign debt redemptions, Deputy Finance Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Friday.
In the whole of 2015, capital flight is likely to be around $70 billion, the lower end of the $70-$80 billion forecast of the ministry, Oreshkin told journalists on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund-World Bank semi-annual meeting. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Polina Devitt)
* Recommends dividend of 0.00825304739908 roubles per share for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.