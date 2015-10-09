LIMA Oct 9 Russia will see serious capital outflow in the last quarter of the year due to foreign debt redemptions, Deputy Finance Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Friday.

In the whole of 2015, capital flight is likely to be around $70 billion, the lower end of the $70-$80 billion forecast of the ministry, Oreshkin told journalists on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund-World Bank semi-annual meeting. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Polina Devitt)