* Revised forecast sees more gov't spending for growth
* Growth seen at 0.5 pct in 2014 if no government stimulus
* Net capital ouflow seen at $100 billion in 2014
* End-2014 inflation forecast upped to 6 pct from 4.8 pct
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW, April 8 Russia's Economy Ministry more
than halved its official economic growth forecast for 2014 on
Tuesday, underscoring the negative impact of international
tensions over Ukraine on Russia's already struggling economy.
Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach said that under its
new "base case" scenario, the ministry is projecting economic
growth of 1.1 percent this year, down from its original forecast
of 2.5 percent.
But he said even that target would be unattainable unless
the government boosted its spending, requiring the relaxation of
tough budget rules designed to keep spending in check.
"This is possible in conditions of softening, that is
modification, of the budget rule," Klepach said, referring to a
provision that limits government expenditures by tying them to
the long-run oil price.
Under a second, more pessimistic, scenario that assumed no
change in fiscal policy, the ministry projects economic growth
this year at just 0.5 percent.
It is unclear how far Klepach's call for a relaxation of
fiscal rules will be heeded by the government. The finance
ministry has vigorously defended these rules as a way to protect
the economy from a possible fall in the oil price.
But pressure is now growing on Russia to find ways to shore
up a stagnating economy that has been severely hurt by the
international crisis over Ukraine.
The rise in East-West tensions has shaken investor
confidence and raised the prospect of tough western sanctions
that would target key sectors of the Russian economy.
Klepach said the ministry's conservative forecast did not
factor in possible tougher western sanctions. "We aren't
considering shock variants, connected with sanctions, connected
with serious cataclysms in the global economy," he said.
He said the cut in the growth forecast reflected greater
capital outflows, as well as less demand for Russian energy
exports in Ukraine and the European Union.
The International Monetary Fund also revised its growth
forecast for Russia on Tuesday, cutting it to 1.3 percent from 2
percent, but it warned that there were downside risks because of
the geopolitical tensions around Ukraine.
Last month the World Bank warned that Russia's economy could
contract by 1.8 percent in 2014 if the Ukraine crisis escalated.
In another sign of concern over the deteriorating economy,
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that "the business
climate must be improved substantially".
DETERIORATING CONFIDENCE
One sign of deteriorating investor confidence came on
Tuesday, when the central bank published balance of payments
data that showed an estimated $50.6 billion in net capital
outflow in the first quarter.
The figure was somewhat better than a forecast of $65-70
billion made by the Economy Ministry last month. But it was
equivalent to around 80 percent of the total 2013 outflow.
For 2014 as a whole, the Economy Ministry projected capital
outflows at $100 billion, in line with a preliminary estimate it
made last month.
The ministry saw inflation ending the year at 6 percent, a
much more pessimistic forecast than its previous official
forecast of 4.8 percent.
The new forecast follows a sharp fall in the rouble in
recent weeks, driven by the large capital outflows. The weaker
rouble pushed up in inflation in March to 6.9 percent, from 6.2
percent in February.
In its latest forecast, the ministry saw the rouble
averaging 36.3 to the dollar this year, significantly weaker
than its previous forecast of 33.9.
It projected the country's current account surplus at $36
billion in 2014 - or $48 billion under the conservative growth
scenario - an upward revision compared with its previous
forecast of $21 billion, reflecting the effect of less spending
on imports and a weaker rouble.
