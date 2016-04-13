MOSCOW, April 13 Russian Economy Minister Alexei
Ulyukayev said on Wednesday his ministry envisages an average
oil price of $40 per barrel this year in its new economic
development scenario, Russian news agencies reported.
Oil prices are forecast to rise to $45 a barrel in 2017 and
to $50 a barrel in 2018, Ulyukayev said. Gross domestic product
is seen contracting 0.3 percent this year, if oil averages $40
per barrel, he added.
Ulyukayev also said this year's budget was unlikely to be
amended until the autumn. Russia has typically amended its
annual budget in the spring, before other changes are
implemented in autumn.
(Reporting by Anton Zvereve, Jack Stubbs and Lidia Kelly;
Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jack Stubbs)