ST PETERSBURG, Russia, July 1 Economic growth in
Russia is too low and is putting the country in a difficult
situation, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on
Tuesday.
"Even 1 percent is very little," Nabiullina said. "This
means that the quality of our economic growth will only just be
in positive territory."
The central bank estimates gross domestic product growth at
0.4 percent this year.
"We can revise it up if there are (positive) corresponding
signs, indicators, but I do not think that growth in 2014 will
be significantly higher (than 0.4 percent), in my view it will
be within the limit of 1 percent."
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia
Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)