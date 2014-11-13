(Adds comments, detail throughout)

MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia's economic growth slowed in the third quarter, falling to 0.7 percent in annual terms from 0.8 percent in the previous quarter, as Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis further weakened the economy.

The preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) reading from the Federal Statistics Office was in line with an Economy Ministry estimate at the end of October.

Economists are more pessimistic for Russia's growth prospects over the next 12 months, however, saying sanctions, tighter monetary policy and lower oil prices could drag Russia's economy into recession. A lack of foreign investment is also weighing heavily.

In a Reuters poll at the end of October, economists predicted Russia's GDP would fall 0.6 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2014, followed by contractions of 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2015 and 0.1 percent in the second.

"The big picture is that Russia's economy has been stagnant for the best part of a year," said Liza Ermolenko, an emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London.

"In the fourth quarter things are expected to get worse, with domestic demand and investment continuing to slow." (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)