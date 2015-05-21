BRIEF-Remedis Q1 net loss widens to 0.3 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 292,627 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 257,176 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW May 21 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday that his ministry predicted the economy would contract by 2.5 percent this year, according to comments posted on the Finance Ministry's official Twitter account.
Siluanov said the peak of the economic contraction would be in the third quarter of this year, the post showed. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
* S&P says ratings on Ukraine affirmed at 'B-/B'; outlook stable