MOSCOW, July 28 Russia's gross domestic product
contracted by 4.2 percent in June compared with the same period
a year earlier, and by 0.1 percent compared to the previous
month in seasonally-adjusted terms, the Economy Ministry said on
Tuesday.
The GDP contraction was in line with the consensus forecast
of analysts polled by Reuters last month.
GDP fell by 4.8 percent year-on-year in May, the Economy
Ministry said, citing revised figures.
Russia's growth prospects deteriorated sharply midway
through last year, when an existing slowdown was compounded by
Western economic sanctions over the Ukraine conflict and a
collapse in the price of oil, the country's main export earner.
