MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - The Russian economy could grow by more than 2 percent this year, Russian news agencies cited Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin as saying on Wednesday.

Oreshkin, who said the ministry's earlier forecast for GDP growth of 2 percent this year now looked "conservative", added that in the second quarter of this year economic growth had accelerated to 2.7 percent year on year. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)