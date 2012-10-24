MOSCOW Oct 24 Russia's economic prospects are gloomy unless the central bank switches to a more expansive monetary policy, the head of the country's largest lender said on Wednesday, echoing concerns raised by the economy ministry.

The central bank hiked interest rates for the first time in nine months in September to combat a spike in inflation to over 6 percent.

But German Gref, chief executive of Sberbank, said the higher borrowing costs risked worsening the economic slowdown.

"If there is no change in monetary policy, I look very pessimistically at the tempo of economic growth next year," he told reporters.

Last Friday, Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach blamed the rate hike for a slowdown that saw annual GDP growth slip to 2.5 percent in September from 2.8 percent in August.

Gref, himself a former economy minister, said he expected growth to slow going into the end of this year, with the extremely tight liquidity in Russia's banking system another factor.

"The situation with liquidity is on the verge of being critical," he said.

Banks were being forced to raise deposit rates to attract funds from savers, driving up borrowing costs for companies to prohibitive levels of around 6 percentage points above the rate of inflation.

"Companies are not in a position to borrow and invest," Gref said.

The world's ninth-largest economy grew 4 percent in the first half of 2012. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Lidia Kelly, John Stonestreet)