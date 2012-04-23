* GDP growth falls to 3.2 pct in March from 4.8 pct in
February
* Slowdown reflects weak exports, end of election season
* Calendar and base effects exaggerate pace of slowdown
(Adds context, comments from deputy minister and analyst)
By Darya Korsunskaya and Jason Bush
MOSCOW, April 23 A marked deceleration in
economic growth in March provided further evidence on Monday
that after a strong start to the year, Russia is feeling the
chill from a cooling global economy.
Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3.2 percent in
March, year-on-year, Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina said,
down from a 4.8 percent annual growth recorded in February.
March's growth rate was also below the 3.9 percent annual
rate recorded in January, and the 4.3 percent seen in 2011.
"The (growth) rate does not look high but a change of the
nature of economic expansion stands behind the numbers,"
Nabiullina told a meeting at the Economy Ministry.
"The phase of post-crisis recovery growth is over,
accumulation of inventories has stopped. And further economic
growth is driven by an increase in internal consumer investment
demand with a stronger tendency towards import substitution."
Russia's economy, which slumped by 8 percent in 2009,
recovered its pre-crisis level at the end of last year.
Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach later told
journalists that on a seasonally-adjusted basis, monthly GDP
fell by 0.6 percent in March, having risen by 0.5 percent in
February compared with January.
"There was some kind of investment pause (in March)," he
said. "We expect the pace of growth to increase in the second
quarter... in part from the investment component."
Economists were not surprised by the weaker GDP data, which
comes a few days after other recent economic data that also
pointed to declining growth momentum.
Last week the Federal Stastistics Service published data on
investment and retail sales that showed that while consumption
continues to grow at a healthy pace, investment growth has
slowed markedly.
Weaker GDP growth is also consistent with data on industrial
output, which stagnated in March, with growth falling to 2.0
percent from 6.5 percent in February.
"The moderation in March is in line with what we expected,"
said Alexander Morozov, chief economist at HSBC in Moscow.
"Basically what we see is that export demand, which is the
key driver for Russian economic growth, remains pretty weak."
FISCAL STIMULUS
In recent months, economic activity has nevertheless been
supported by rapidly rising domestic demand, helped by
significant budget expenditures in the run-up to March 4
presidential elections.
But with the elections - won overwhelmingly by Prime
Minister Vladimir Putin - now out the way, the government is
reining in its fiscal stimulus.
Russia's macroeconomic indicators have also been distorted
over recent months by statistical factors, which exaggerate the
extent of the slowdown visible between February and March.
Output in February was boosted by an extra working day,
caused by the leap year, while in March there was one less
working day compared with the same month in 2011.
"I would say the March data is a bit distorted on the
downside by negative base effects. Adjusted for that, the trend
growth in March was probably closer to 3.5 percent," said
Morozov.
In the last Reuters poll of analysts in late March,
economists expected that Russia's GDP would grow by 3.7 percent
in 2012, implying a moderate slowdown compared with last year's
4.3 percent.
The Economy Ministry earlier this month revised down its
2012 growth forecast, from 3.7 to 3.4 percent.
(Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya and Jason Bush; Writing by
Jason Bush. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)