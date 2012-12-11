MOSCOW Dec 11 Russia's inflation has already
peaked, a senior monetary official said on Tuesday, but there is
no consensus within the central bank on whether to further
tighten the gap between lending and deposit rates.
The bank tweaked its policy rates on Monday, saying it would
reduce market volatility, and signalling that it intends to keep
interest rates on hold in the near future.
It raised its fixed deposit rate by 25 basis points to 4.5
percent, while cutting its foreign exchange swap rate for
roubles by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent.
"Some people think that we need more (narrowing of the
interest rate corridor), others believe it is enough. Let's see
how we go through the first quarter," central bank deputy
chairman Sergei Shvetsov told journalists on Tuesday on the
sidelines of a financial conference.
Reducing the spread between the central bank's deposit and
lending rates is part of its long-term strategy of shifting
towards inflation targeting and away from controlling the
rouble's exchange rate, which would allow the currency to float.
The International Monetary Fund has on numerous occasions
urged Russia's monetary officials to streamline their policy
instruments to one central rate and a band around it of 200
basis points.
On Monday, the central bank left key lending rates
unchanged. The fixed one-day repo rate stands at 6.5 percent,
the auction repo rate at 5.5 percent, and the overnight
refinancing rate at 8.25 percent.
Inflation was stable at 6.5 percent in November, with
virtually no changes in prices across a wide range of products.
However, the rate remained above the central bank's 5-6 percent
target.
"The peak of inflation is over, in our view. Inflation has
started to decline and we do not see factors which could push
inflation (higher)," Shvetsov said.
Speaking of the rouble floating band, Shvetsov said the
central bank does not rule out a further widening but is
satisfied with the current corridor for now.
The bank keeps the rouble in a floating band against a
euro-dollar basket, comprised of 0.55 dollars and 0.45 euros,
which last stood at 31.65-38.65 roubles per basket.
Russia's central bank buys foreign currencies closer to the
lower boundary and starts selling dollars and euros when the
rouble weakens towards the upper boundary.
