* Govt has just cut 2013 growth forecast to 2.4 pct
* Belousov calls for stimulus measures
* Faster privatisation back on the agenda
By Denis Dyomkin and Darya Korsunskaya
BLAGOVESHCHENSK, Russia, April 12 Russia's
economy is at risk of sliding into recession by autumn and the
government may need to introduce stimulus measures to shore up
growth, Economy Minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday.
"We are not in recession for now, but we may get there -
there is such a risk," Belousov told reporters during a visit to
the town of Blagoveshchensk in Russia's Far East, a day after
his ministry slashed its growth forecast for this year.
"I think that, if by autumn we don't see growth for some
period, we may slide into recession," he said.
A year after Vladimir Putin returned to the Kremlin with
calls for a "new economy" to boost investment and shake up
state-run industries, Russia's $2.1 trillion economy is close to
stagnating.
The Economy Ministry cut its growth forecast for this year
by a third to 2.4 percent on Thursday after a disappointing
first quarter. That puts Russia on course for its worst showing
since 2009, when the economy contracted sharply as a result of
the global financial crisis.
However, the weakening outlook does not necessarily herald
a full-blown recession, defined in economics textbooks as two
consecutive quarters of negative growth.
Julia Tsepliaeva, an economist at BNP Paribas, said the
ministry's comments were probably aimed at putting more pressure
on the Finance Ministry and the central bank, who have been
rebuffing calls for additional monetary stimulus for the sake of
budget stability and inflation targeting.
"When the picture is overdramatised you start to think that
this is done on purpose, to turn about the politics in one's
favour," Tsepliaeva said.
Indeed, deputy economy minister Andrei Klepach said on
Friday that economic growth should accelerate to 2.1 percent in
the second quarter, compared with a year earlier, and to around
3 percent in the second half of the year.
Belousov's warning reflects a debate over whether the
economy needs monetary stimulus to boost growth nearer to the
Kremlin's target rate of 5 percent.
Putin's choice to run the central bank, Elvira Nabiullina,
has emphasised growth as a key policy goal and dialled back
ambitions for reducing inflation that, at over 7 percent, is now
running above target.
Economists expect the central bank to cut key rates, most of
which have been on hold since December, when Nabiullina takes
office in June and possibly before then. However, with Russia on
the brink of stagflation many argue that structural reforms, not
rate cuts, are what the economy really needs.
Gross domestic product grew at around 1 percent in the first
quarter from a year earlier, weighed down by lacklustre
investment and a decline in exports of strategic commodities
such as natural gas that were hit by a slump in the European
market.
The debt crisis in euro zone member Cyprus, a financial
centre through which a quarter of Russian foreign investment and
lending flows, has heightened concerns that the Russian economy
will be starved of capital.
STIMULUS NEAR AT HAND?
Russia instituted a new fiscal rule last year that ties
spending to a historical average of prices for oil - Russia's
main export - while capping the budget deficit at 1 percent of
gross domestic product.
That may restrict the government's ability to ramp up state
spending, but does not rule out other measures designed to
improve Russia's investment climate and boost the flow of credit
into the economy.
"We will propose economic stimulus measures. We will have a
meeting with the president," said Belousov. "Measures should be
taken, as we need to solve the situation we got into in order
not to slide into recession."
Russia's post-crisis recovery has been heavily dependent on
the consumer, while a hefty increase in government spending
before Putin's election in March 2012 to a third Kremlin term
also kept the economy ticking over.
The government is also considering ramping up sales of state
assets to raise funds that could be committed to stimulus
spending, including the possible sale of a 19.5 percent stake in
state oil major Rosneft.
"Although we don't expect Russia to fall into recession,
authorities' concerns are understandable and a moderate monetary
or fiscal stimulus would be appropriate, in our view," said
Anatoliy Shal, chief economist at JP Morgan in Moscow.
"In fiscal policy, using the back door to bypass the budget
rule would be one way to respond to economic weakness," Shal
added.