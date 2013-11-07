MOSCOW Nov 7 Russia's economy will perform far
worse than forecast over the next two decades, lagging global
growth, business daily Vedomosti reported on Thursday, citing
Economy Ministry documents.
It said the ministry's strategy on economic development
until 2030 warns that Russia will remain heavily dependent on
oil and gas, face capital outflows, budget deficits and a
growing wealth gap between its regions.
According to the document, gross domestic product (GDP) will
grow on average by 2.8 percent annually until 2030, well down on
the 4.3 percent envisaged by the ministry in the spring, the
newspaper said. Russia's share in global output will decrease to
3.4 percent from 4 percent at present.
The Economy Ministry was not immediately available for
comment.