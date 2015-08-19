MOSCOW Aug 19 Russian economic activity continued to slump in July from a year ago, official data on key measures showed on Wednesday, with tentative signs of stability bringing little cheer to investors.

Retail sales, a proxy for household consumption that accounts for the largest share of national expenditures, fell 9.2 percent from a year earlier, though this was a slight improvement on June's 9.4 percent fall and also analysts' forecasts.

Retail sales were up 3.3 percent month-on-month - possibly signalling a recovery down the line, according to Rosbank economist Evgeny Koshelev.

Unemployment was also better than expected in July, when the jobless rate fell to an eight-month low of 5.3 percent.

On the other hand, an 8.5 percent fall in capital investment was more severe than forecast, as was a 9.2 percent slide in real wages.

Analysts reacted cautiously to the data, emphasising that a recent deterioration in external economic conditions threatened to scupper any recovery.

Moreover, Russian central bank economists cut their estimate of potential average growth to 1.5 percent on Wednesday, predicting it would only get back up to that rate in 2017. Potential growth, which is a long term measure, was previously flagged at 2.0-2.5 percent in 2013.

"We need to see two or three months before we can define the bottom for the Russian economy. We are seeing a double dip in oil prices, and that could be the case for the real economy," Koshelev said.

Brent crude fell below $47 a barrel on Wednesday to its lowest since January, in turn dragging Russia's rouble to a new six-month low.

Oil and gas account for around two-thirds of Russian exports and half of federal budget revenues.

"Despite some tentative signs of stabilization in some indicators, the economic outlook remains challenging as the weaker oil price may delay an improvement in GDP growth," Dmitry Polevoy, chief Russia economist at ING Bank, said in a note.

While the weaker rouble has helped shield the budget from the lower oil price, it has hurt consumer demand by driving inflation higher and eating into household incomes.

Capital Economics economist Liza Ermolenko said there was little sign that the weaker rouble was helping boost producers, noting a "worrying" 7.1 percent decline in manufacturing output last month.

The 8.5 percent drop in capital investment was the worst in five years, she added in a note.

"Putting all of this together, our GDP Tracker suggests that the Russian economy contracted by around 5 percent year-on-year at the start of Q3," she said.

"And looking further ahead, the fall in oil prices and the weakening of the rouble since July mean that Q3 as a whole is unlikely to see any improvement." (Reporting by Jason Bush and Alexander Winning; Editing by Clelia Oziel)