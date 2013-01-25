* Fixed investments down 0.7 pct in December
* Dec retail sales up 5.0 pct, real wages up 0.3 pct
MOSCOW Jan 25 Russia's falling investment
demand and declining real wage growth may fuel further the
debate over the need to ease monetary policy.
Fixed investment of Russian firms fell by 0.7 percent in
December, the Federal Statistics Service said in its monthly
report on Friday, its weakest showing since February 2011.
Firms held back investments last year on the back of
political uncertainty during the election period and the debt
crisis in Europe.
Fixed investments rose 6.7 percent over 2012 in year-on-year
terms compared with a 7.8 percent forecast by the Economy
Ministry and 8.3 percent growth in 2011.
Bankers and some government officials have started calling
for more monetary stimulus to support growth, amid signs the
economy is losing momentum. Industrial growth slowed in
December, data showed this week.
The Economy Ministry has blamed the central bank's monetary
policy tightening last September for the slowdown, while banks
are urging the central bank to provide long-term liquidity so
they can meet demand for credit.
The central bank has kept markets guessing about its next
rate move. The Bank of Russia left monetary rates unchanged in
January, but sounded a relatively hawkish note on inflation.
First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev said this week he saw
no grounds for further monetary stimulus but left open the
direction of the central bank's next interest-rate decision.
Upbeat retail data and a tight labour market indicated
strong consumer demand in December, however, a sharp decline in
real wages growth signalled weaker activity in the coming
months.
Retail sales came in stronger than expected in December,
rising by 5 percent before the New Year holidays.
But real wages rose by 0.3 percent on the year,
compared to analysts' expectations for a 5.3 percent increase.
"Domestic demand is losing steam, but high inflation will
likely continue acting as a hurdle for any calls on lower policy
rates in the coming months," Dmitry Polevoy, an economist at ING
Eurasia Bank said in an emailed note.
Analysts, polled by Reuters in December, predicted the
central bank would hold interest rates in the first quarter of
2013, seeking confirmation that inflation is slowing before it
eases interest rates to revive a slowing economy.
(Writing by Maya Dyakina; Additional reporting by Maria
Kiselyova; editing by Ron Askew; Editing by Megan Davies and
Douglas Busvine and Ron Askew)