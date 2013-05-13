* Plan envisaged varying rates for foreign holders
* Local holders remain subject to 20 pct withholding tax
MOSCOW May 13 Russia's Finance Ministry
signalled on Monday it is willing to scrap a controversial plan
to impose a withholding tax on overseas holders of Eurobonds
issued by Russian companies.
The ministry had intended to introduce the tax on
newly-issued Eurobonds from next year, bringing their treatment
into line with domestic bonds. Issuers have said the move could
raise borrowing costs and deter foreign investment.
"We believe it is possible to completely abandon withholding
of the Russian tax to the benefit of foreign holders," Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov told parliament's lower house, the Duma.
"We believe we should not pursue fiscal goals here - one way or
another we would not collect a lot."
Under a proposal outlined earlier this year, a 20 percent
withholding tax would be paid by bondholders legally resident in
Russia from the beginning of next year. Bondholders outside the
country would pay less - from zero to 15 percent - depending on
the relevant double taxation treaty with Russia.
Siluanov said scrapping the tax for foreigners would be a
"major step forward in the development of the financial market",
although his comments suggested bondholders legally resident in
Russia will still have to pay the 20 percent tax from 2014.
He emphasised that the main issue for the government is
ensuring that Russian taxpayers operating through offshore
companies do not benefit from the proposed exemption.
Russia's 2014-2016 tax plan, published on May 7, suggests
full tax exemption for foreign bondholders would require them to
disclose information proving that is the case. The plan is to be
discussed at this week's government meeting.
Major western countries such as Britain, the United States
and Germany have zero withholding tax on interest sourced in
Russia, meaning most foreign investors were likely to have
avoided the tax anyway.
But issuers have complained that it is almost impossible to
identify where many ultimate bondholders are located, meaning
the tax might fall instead on the issuing companies.
Russian banks and corporates have sold around $30 billion
worth of Eurobonds since the start of the year, according to
Reuters data. They issued $46 billion in Eurobonds in 2012,
while the sovereign raised $7 billion.
The finance ministry is not seeing to tax sovereign Eurobond
payments.
Bond yields were mixed on Monday. Gazprom's 2013 dollar
Eurobond was yielding 3.06 percent, down from
3.08 percent last week, while Evraz's 2020 paper
was yielding 6.65 percent, up from Friday's 6.6 percent.
