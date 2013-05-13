* Plan envisaged varying rates for foreign holders

* Local holders remain subject to 20 pct withholding tax

MOSCOW May 13 Russia's Finance Ministry signalled on Monday it is willing to scrap a controversial plan to impose a withholding tax on overseas holders of Eurobonds issued by Russian companies.

The ministry had intended to introduce the tax on newly-issued Eurobonds from next year, bringing their treatment into line with domestic bonds. Issuers have said the move could raise borrowing costs and deter foreign investment.

"We believe it is possible to completely abandon withholding of the Russian tax to the benefit of foreign holders," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told parliament's lower house, the Duma. "We believe we should not pursue fiscal goals here - one way or another we would not collect a lot."

Under a proposal outlined earlier this year, a 20 percent withholding tax would be paid by bondholders legally resident in Russia from the beginning of next year. Bondholders outside the country would pay less - from zero to 15 percent - depending on the relevant double taxation treaty with Russia.

Siluanov said scrapping the tax for foreigners would be a "major step forward in the development of the financial market", although his comments suggested bondholders legally resident in Russia will still have to pay the 20 percent tax from 2014.

He emphasised that the main issue for the government is ensuring that Russian taxpayers operating through offshore companies do not benefit from the proposed exemption.

Russia's 2014-2016 tax plan, published on May 7, suggests full tax exemption for foreign bondholders would require them to disclose information proving that is the case. The plan is to be discussed at this week's government meeting.

Major western countries such as Britain, the United States and Germany have zero withholding tax on interest sourced in Russia, meaning most foreign investors were likely to have avoided the tax anyway.

But issuers have complained that it is almost impossible to identify where many ultimate bondholders are located, meaning the tax might fall instead on the issuing companies.

Russian banks and corporates have sold around $30 billion worth of Eurobonds since the start of the year, according to Reuters data. They issued $46 billion in Eurobonds in 2012, while the sovereign raised $7 billion.

The finance ministry is not seeing to tax sovereign Eurobond payments.

Bond yields were mixed on Monday. Gazprom's 2013 dollar Eurobond was yielding 3.06 percent, down from 3.08 percent last week, while Evraz's 2020 paper was yielding 6.65 percent, up from Friday's 6.6 percent. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Catherine Evans)