MOSCOW Aug 19 Russia's economy showed small
signs of improvement in July, data indicated on Monday, with
business investment returning to growth and retail sales
suggesting greater consumer confidence.
The data may somewhat ease worries that Russia is at risk of
sliding into recession after economic growth in the second
quarter slowed to 1.2 percent, in real terms from a year
earlier, far below potential.
Capital investment, which accounts for about a fifth of
gross domestic product and includes money put in tangible goods
such as land, machinery or buildings, rose by 2.5 percent in
July, the Federal Statistics Service said.
This follows a 3.7 percent decline in June.
Retail sales, a barometer of consumer demand, grew by 4.5
percent last month, while analysts had expected a rise of 3.6
percent.
Declining inflation, which fell to an annual 6.5 percent in
July from 6.9 percent in the previous month, buoyed consumer
spending.
"The data is encouraging, almost all indicators were much
stronger than we expected," said Liza Ermolenko at Capital
Economics in London.
"Over the coming months things are probably going to get
better, and the second half of the year would be better than the
first half."
But the encouraging data follows numbers released last week
that showed industrial production declining last month.
The central bank left its key lending rates on hold in
August despite broad calls to ease monetary policy which could
spur lending to businesses.
Capital Economics expects a rate cut in September, Ermolenko
said. "Given that second-quarter data was still weak it's hard
to say what's the most important thing at this moment: the
second quarter or strong July data," she added.
(Reporting by Maya Dyakina and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia
Kelly; Editing by Douglas Busvine)