* Economy ministry sees Q2 GDP declining 0.0-0.1 pct
* This would be second recession in five years for Russia
* Economy pays price for Russia's involvement in Ukraine
KALININGRAD, Russia, May 13 The Russian economy
will probably enter recession by the end of the second quarter,
the economy minister said on Tuesday, as investment and
financial markets suffer from the Ukrainian crisis, the worst
standoff with the West since the Cold War.
Gross domestic product might fall 0.0 to 0.1 percent in
April-June, after shrinking on a quarter-on-quarter basis by 0.5
percent in the first three months of the year, Economy Minister
Alexei Ulyukayev said on Tuesday.
A technical recession "is possible", Ulyukayev said. The
common definition of recession is two consecutive quarters of
declining GDP. It would be the second recession in five years
for Russia.
Ulyukayev would not specify the causes behind the ebbing of
the economy, but other government officials have admitted that
sanctions imposed against Moscow have hurt the economy and that
geopolitical risks related to Ukraine are hindering growth.
The economy ministry has warned that investment - once a
pillar behind growth - is falling dramatically. Analysts expect
investment by Russian companies in tangible assets to fall 2.5
percent this year and 5 percent in April alone.
Ulyukayev's GDP forecast follows a similar warning earlier
this month from the finance ministry. It is in line with the
view of the International Monetary Fund, which said in late
April that Russia was already "experiencing recession".
"Russia's economy ... will dampen further in the face of a
deteriorating political situation, tougher sanctions, falling
investor confidence and a business climate worsened by fears of
retaliation against western companies that produce in or sell to
Russia," analysts at IHS company, which offers economic and
financial analysis, said in a note on Tuesday.
The economic downturn comes despite relatively high oil
prices, Russia's main export and a huge source of income. Crude
prices have stayed above $100 a barrel so far this year.
Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, however, spurred
capital flight that in the first three months exceeded last
year's total, reaching $63.7 billion. The losses weighed on the
rouble, which has fallen 6 percent against the dollar this year.
Moscow stocks also tumbled. Most assets have recovered some
ground, but Russian equities and the rouble are still
undervalued compared with many emerging markets peers.
INFLATION PLAGUE
Economic consequences emerging from Russia's involvement in
the Ukrainian political crisis also include higher inflation,
which Ulyukayev said may peak at 7.5-7.6 percent by the end of
this month or in June, above the central bank's recently raised
forecast for the year of 6 percent.
Inflation, a long-time plague for Russia, has been pushed
higher by the weakening of the rouble. The rate is broadly
expected to decline in the second half of the year when food
prices fall after the harvest and tight monetary policy
restrains spending.
Ulyukayev, a former deputy governor at the central bank,
said the central bank should lower its key lending rate, which
the bank was forced to raised by a cumulative 200 basis points
in the past two months to 7.5 percent to stem capital flight.
"I would do it (cut rates), based on the economic situation
and on the basis of the forecast for inflation," he said. He
estimates inflation may come at between 6-6.5 percent this year.
But most analysts polled by Reuters do not expect the
central bank to cut rates anytime soon, with risks of escalation
of the Russia's standoff with the West still very high.
"We see the central bank as biased to hike, since we see a
further hike in the event of escalation, and no cutting in
de-escalation scenario," analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote in a
recent note.
