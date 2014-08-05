(Adds quotes and background)
MOSCOW/VORONEZH, Russia Aug 5 Russia's
government has approved a plan to use contributions to
employees' privately-managed pension funds to plug budget holes
for a second year running.
The move was confirmed by Labour Minister Maxim Topilin on
Tuesday in comments published on the ministry's website. It has
been heavily criticised by some officials and analysts, who say
it will hurt the pensions industry and financial markets.
The decision was taken after government ministers discussed
the budget, Topilin said, adding that all obligatory pension
contributions would be directed to finance the redistributive
state pension system in 2015, including funds originally
earmarked for private management.
Russia imposed a freeze on defined pension contributions to
private fund managers in 2014, diverting around 243 billion
roubles ($7 billion) into state coffers.
Earlier on Tuesday Russia's Vedomosti newspaper, citing an
anonymous government source, said President Vladimir Putin and
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev had already agreed to extend that
freeze, despite opposition from the Ministry of Finance and
other economic policymakers.
The extension into 2015 would provide around 300 billion
roubles for the budget next year.
Such steps reflect growing strains on Russia's public
finances, hit by a severe economic slowdown exacerbated by
Western sanctions over Ukraine.
Any further reduction in the sums allocated to private
pension funds would hurt the nascent asset management industry
and the development of capital markets.
Russia has been steadily rolling back a pension reform
launched in 2002 under which Russians were supposed to save
towards their own retirement.
Under the current system, funds paid by employers for each
employee are divided into two parts, with the first going
straight to current state pension repayment and the second to
the employee's individual pension saving account.
The second part is usually invested in financial instruments
by state or privately-managed funds.
Olga Golodets, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister, told
reporters in the city of Voronezh that this second element,
known as the accumulative part, might be scrapped all together.
"This issue (of scrapping the accumulative part) is in
active discussion ... The issue of switching to a voluntary
savings system is being discussed," she said after meeting
Putin.
Under the current plan, payroll contributions equivalent to
6 percent of salary were to be paid into individual retirement
accounts, with a 16 percent levy continuing to go towards
financing current pensioners via the State Pension Fund.
Last year Russia in effect made the 6 percent savings
contribution voluntary, as Russians who do not express a
preference now pay the whole 22 percent levy into the state
Fund.
Even Russians who do choose to continue with the 6 percent
savings contribution have not been able to do so in 2014 - and
now potentially in 2015 - because of the freeze.
The diversion of funds helps to plug budget shortfalls for
now, but would increase the long-term burden on the state as the
population ages.
"This move breaches the 'social contract' between the state
and society to develop long-term private savings," analysts at
Russia's Alfa Bank said in a note, adding that it raised a
long-term "risk for budget stability".
In a sign of deep disagreements among Russian officials, the
Interfax news agency cited an anonymous source at Russia's
central bank on Tuesday saying that the move would "put an end
to attracting investment into the sector and remove its growth
chances," as well as "undermining the trust of citizens towards
pension reform".
By limiting funds available for investment, the move would
also lead to a sharp rise in interest rates on the bond market,
potentially hurting economic activity and the budget, the source
told Interfax.
(Reporting by Jason Bush and Alexei Anishchuk; editing by John
Stonestreet/Ruth Pitchford)