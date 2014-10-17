MOSCOW Oct 17 Investment by Russian companies
fell sharply in September and real wages declined, underlining
the gloomy outlook for an economy under pressure from Western
sanctions.
The weak data, published by the State Statistics Service on
Friday, contrasts with bullish statistics on industrial
production earlier in the week, suggesting that a recent
industrial spurt doesn't point to a fundamental improvement in
overall economic trends.
"The (latest) data looks weak, given the fact that
investment is in contraction mode," said Dmitry Polevoy,
economist at ING. "There have been no miracles as was the case
with industrial production."
Capital investments fell by 2.8 percent on a year earlier,
more than analysts had forecast and steeper than August's 2.7
percent fall.
Investment has fallen every month this year except June,
highlighting weak incentives and the financial squeeze from
Western sanctions designed to punish Russia's actions in
Ukraine.
Retail sales picked up slightly compared with the previous
month, up 1.7 percent in September compared with 1.4 percent in
August, but analysts warned that trend was unlikely to be
sustainable. ING's Polevoy said the acceleration was probably
the result of a flattering statistical comparison, given
shrinking real wages.
Nominal wages rose 6.9 percent in September, lagging
inflation so that real wages fell 1 percent.
"The biggest disappointment is this negative growth in real
wages, which just raises even more question marks about the
sustainability of this growth in retail sales," he said.
Analysts say the squeeze on real wages is causing previously
rapid growth in household consumption to decline markedly.
"We see little reason to expect a turnaround in consumption
over the next couple of quarters as the steady rouble weakening
and still rising inflation should continue to weigh on consumer
confidence," Citi economist Ivan Tchakarov said in a report last
week.
Capital Economics economist Neil Shearing said in a note
commenting on the September data that both the higher retail
sales growth and the strong industrial growth earlier in the
week probably reflected an extra working day in Septmeber
compared with the previous year.
"The bigger picture is still one of an economy that is
essentially stagnating," he wrote. "The main weak spot remains
investment."
Shearing attributed the investment slump to tight credit,
financial sanctions, general concerns about the economic
fall-out from the Ukraine crisis, and underlying problems with
Russia's investment climate.
"It's important to bear in mind that investment was weak
well before the crisis in Ukraine erupted. Raising investment
remains key to reinvigorating Russia's economy."
Analysts polled at the end of last month predicted zero
growth for Russia's economy this year and a 0.3 percent
contraction in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)