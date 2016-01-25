* GDP falls 3.7 pct in 2015 - preliminary official data
* Retail sales slump by 15.3 pct y/y in Dec
* Capital investment down 8.7 pct y/y in Dec
MOSCOW, Jan 25 Russia's economy contracted by
3.7 percent in 2015, preliminary data showed on Monday, with a
slew of activity indicators suggesting the slump is far from
over.
Russia is struggling to dig itself out of recession at a
time when the price of oil, its main export, has seen a renewed
plunge and as concerns about the global economy intensify.
Last year's 3.7 percent contraction was marginally better
than a 3.8 percent decline predicted in a Reuters analysts' poll
in December. However, other economic indicators published by the
state statistics service on Monday showed continuing heavy falls
and a deterioration compared with previous months.
Retail sales were down 15.3 percent year-on-year in
December, in line with forecasts, after falling 13.1 percent in
November.
A larger-than-usual contraction was expected because of a
temporary surge in retail sales in December 2014. However, the
decline has now been in double digits for four consecutive
months.
Capital investment was down 8.7 percent year-on-year,
compared with a fall of 4.9 percent in November, reversing an
improving trend in the latter part of 2015 that had suggested
conditions facing producers were improving. Analysts had
forecast a 5.1 percent decline in December.
Real wages fell by 10 percent, slightly better than a 10.4
percent fall the previous month but worse than analysts' average
forecast of a 9 percent decline.
William Jackson, senior emerging markets economist at
Capital Economics, said the weak activity data for December was
"worrying", pointing towards a deterioration towards the end of
the quarter.
"The data highlight that, while the worst of Russia's crisis
has now passed, the economy is still extremely weak," he said.
"The latest fall in oil prices and drop in the rouble mean
the likelihood of a second consecutive year of recession is
rising."
(Reporting By Jason Bush and Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby
Chopra)