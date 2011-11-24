MOSCOW, Nov 24 Following are the results of a monthly
Reuters poll of 14 economists on Russia's economic and foreign
exchange outlook.
For a story on poll click on.
INDICATOR MEDIAN MEAN MIN MAX YR AGO
CPI m/m Nov 0.7 0.7 0.5 0.8 0.8
CPI y/y Q411 7.0 6.9 6.2 7.5 n/a
CPI y/y 2011 7.0 6.5 6.2 7.5 8.8
CPI y/y 2012 6.7 6.9 6.0 9.0 n/a
PPI m/m Nov 0.5 0.6 -0.5 2.1 4.4
PPI y/y 2011 15.1 14.9 13.3 16.4 16.7
PPI y/y 2012 7.9 8.2 7.0 9.9 n/a
Industry output y/y Nov 3.6 3.6 2.5 4.3 6.7
Industry output y/y Q411 3.6 3.5 2.4 4.5 6.5
Industry output y/y 2011 4.8 4.8 4.5 5.0 8.2
Industry output y/y 2012 3.3 3.3 2.5 4.5 n/a
Retail sales y/y Nov 8.2 8.2 7.7 9.5 8.0
Retail sales y/y 2011 6.5 6.3 5.0 8.0 6.3
Retail sailes y/y 2012 4.0 4.0 3.0 6.2 n/a
Capital investment y/y Nov 9.0 9.1 8.0 10.8 8.0
Capital investment y/y 2011 6.0 6.2 5.3 7.5 6.0
Capital investment y/y 2012 5.7 5.3 2.0 7.7 n/a
Real wages y/y Nov 5.0 4.8 3.0 5.5 2.6
Real wages y/y 2011 3.1 2.8 1.5 3.5 5.2
Real wages y/y 2012 3.6 3.5 1.4 5.0 n/a
Unemployment rate pct Nov 6.4 6.4 6.1 6.6 6.7
Unemployment rate pct 2011 6.7 6.7 6.2 7.2 7.5
Unemployment rate pct 2012 6.6 6.5 6.0 7.0 n/a
GDP y/y 2011 3.9 3.9 3.8 4.2 4.0
GDP y/y Q411 3.6 3.7 3.0 5.0 4.5
GDP y/y Q112 3.4 3.5 2.9 4.8 4.1
GDP y/y Q212 3.5 3.6 3.0 4.2 5.0
GDP y/y Q312 3.5 3.3 2.3 4.1 4.8
GDP y/y Q412 3.3 3.1 1.2 4.0 n/a
GDP y/y 2012 3.2 3.1 1.7 4.0 n/a
Budget balance pct GDP 2011 0.5 0. 3-1.4 1.0 -4.0
Budget balance pct GDP 2012 -1.5 -1.7 -3.1 -1.0 n/a
Trade balance bln$ Oct 15.5 15.2 13.0 16.0 10.1
Trade balance bln$ 2011 187.5 188.3 165.0 209.0 151.6
Trade balance bln$ 2012 135.0 136.5 100.4 171.3 n/a
C/A balance bln$ 2011 94.8 93.2 81.3 106.0 72.6
C/A balance bln$ 2012 40.0 45.1 15.0 87.5 n/a
Net capital flows bln$ Nov -8.5 -7.8 -9.0 -5.0 -7.6
Net capital flows bln$ 2011 -73.6 -74.2 -80.0 -70.0 -35.3
Net capital flows bln$ 2012 -39.4 -34.9 -65.0 0.0 n/a
INTEREST RATES MEDIAN MEAN MIN MAX
C.bank refi rate
November 8.25 8.25 8.25 8.25
end-Q4 2011 8.25 8.23 8.00 8.25
end-Q1 2012 8.00 8.06 7.50 8.25
end-Q2 2012 8.00 7.97 7.00 9.00
end-Q3 2012 8.00 8.11 7.00 10.50
C.bank one-day minimum repo rate
November 5.25 5.25 5.25 5.25
end-Q4 2011 5.25 5.23 5.00 5.25
end-Q1 2012 5.25 5.09 4.75 5.25
end-Q2 2012 5.00 5.03 4.50 6.00
end-Q3 2012 5.00 5.22 4.50 7.50
C.bank overnight deposit rate
November 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75
end-Q4 2011 3.75 3.78 3.75 4.00
end-Q1 2012 3.75 3.75 3.50 4.00
end-Q2 2012 3.75 3.75 3.00 5.00
end-Q3 2012 3.75 3.97 3.00 6.50
C.bank reserve requirements for liabilities to non-residents
November 5.50 5.50 5.50 5.50
end-Q4 2011 5.50 5.50 5.50 5.50
end-Q1 2012 5.50 5.50 5.50 5.50
end-Q2 2012 5.50 5.58 5.50 6.00
end-Q3 2012 5.50 5.58 5.50 6.00
C.bank reserve requirements for other liabilities
November 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00
end-Q4 2011 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00
end-Q1 2012 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00
end-Q2 2012 4.00 4.08 4.00 4.50
end-Q3 2012 4.00 4.08 4.00 4.50
CURRENCY OUTLOOK MEDIAN MEAN HIGH LOW
Dlr/rouble
1-month 30.7 30.8 29.8 32.2
3-month 30.4 30.6 30.0 32.1
6-month 30.4 30.7 29.0 32.4
1-year 31.0 30.9 28.0 33.0
end-2012 30.6 30.7 28.0 33.6
Euro/rouble
1-month 41.7 41.7 40.4 42.8
3-month 40.5 40.7 40.1 42.0
6-month 40.7 40.9 40.0 42.0
1-year 42.0 41.9 40.6 42.8
end-2012 42.2 42.0 40.6 43.3
Basket/rouble
1-month 35.6 35.7 34.8 37.0
3-month 35.1 35.2 34.5 36.1
6-month 35.3 35.3 34.2 36.5
1-year 36.2 35.8 33.7 37.0
end-2012 36.0 35.9 33.7 37.5
NOTE - Economists from Alfa Bank, BDO, Binbank, BofAML, Citi, Credit
Agricole, Gazprombank, JP Morgan, Nomos Bank, Raiffeisen, Rosbank, Sberbank, TKB
and Troika took part in the poll.
* For individual rouble forecasts please see
For key Russian indicators click here.
(Compiled by Maya Dyakina and Lidia Kelly)