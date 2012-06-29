MOSCOW, June 29 Following are the results of a monthly Reuters poll of 14 economists on Russia's economic and foreign exchange outlook. For a story on poll click on. INDICATOR MEDIAN MEAN MIN MAX YR AGO CPI m/m June 0.6 0.5 0.4 0.6 0.2 CPI y/y 2012 6.5 6.5 6.0 7.1 6.1 CPI y/y Q312 6.1 5.7 3.9 7.0 n/a PPI m/m June 0.0 -0.5 -2.7 0.3 -2.3 PPI y/y 2012 9.0 8.0 3.8 11.2 12.0 Industry output y/y June 3.2 3.2 1.3 4.6 5.7 Industry output y/y 2012 3.6 3.7 2.9 5.0 4.7 Industry output y/y Q312 3.2 3.2 2.0 5.1 5.1 Retail sales y/y June 6.8 6.8 6.2 7.5 5.8 Retail sales y/y 2012 6.0 5.8 4.5 6.7 7.0 Capital investment y/y June 7.0 7.2 5.0 9.0 4.9 Capital investment y/y 2012 7.0 7.2 4.6 9.0 8.3 Real wages y/y June 10.3 10.0 8.0 10.8 2.4 Real wages y/y 2012 5.3 5.3 2.5 9.2 4.2 Unemployment rate pct June 5.4 5.4 5.3 5.5 6.1 Unemployment rate pct 2012 6.0 6.2 5.8 7.0 6.6 Unemployment rate pct Q312 5.9 5.8 5.5 6.0 6.2 GDP y/y 2012 3.8 3.8 3.0 5.0 4.3 GDP y/y Q312 3.6 3.6 2.4 5.0 5.0 Budget balance pct 2012 -0.3 -0.2 -1.5 1.6 0.8 GDP Trade balance bln$ May 15.6 15.9 15.1 17.0 15.5 Trade balance bln$ 2012 188.3 183.8 132.8 230.0 198.2 C/A balance bln$ 2012 87.6 90.6 62.3 119.5 98.8 Net capital flows bln$ June -3.0 -3.0 -5.9 0.0 5.2 Net capital flows bln$ 2012 -70.0 -65.0 -75.0 -50.0 -84.2 INTEREST RATES MEDIAN MEAN MIN MAX C.bank refi rate June 8.00 8.00 7.75 8.00 end-Q3 2012 8.00 8.00 7.75 8.00 end-Q4 2012 8.00 8.00 7.75 8.25 end-Q1 2013 8.00 8.00 7.50 8.25 end-Q2 2013 8.00 8.00 7.50 8.50 C.bank one-day minimum repo rate June 5.25 5.25 5.25 5.25 end-Q3 2012 5.25 5.25 4.75 5.75 end-Q4 2012 5.25 5.25 4.50 5.75 end-Q1 2013 5.25 5.25 4.50 5.75 end-Q2 2013 5.25 5.25 4.50 5.25 C.bank one-day fixed repo rate June 6.25 6.25 6.25 6.25 end-Q3 2012 6.25 6.25 6.00 6.25 end-Q4 2012 6.25 6.25 6.00 6.25 end-Q1 2013 6.25 6.25 5.75 6.50 end-Q2 2013 6.00 6.00 5.75 6.75 C.bank overnight deposit rate June 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 end-Q3 2012 4.00 4.00 3.75 4.25 end-Q4 2012 4.00 4.00 3.50 4.50 end-Q1 2013 4.25 4.00 3.50 4.50 end-Q2 2013 4.25 4.25 3.50 4.50 CURRENCY OUTLOOK MEDIAN MEAN HIGH LOW Dlr/rouble 1-month 32.8 32.5 30.9 33.4 3-month 33.1 32.7 30.5 34.2 end-2012 32.2 32.1 29.0 35.5 1-year 31.9 31.9 28.6 35.6 Euro/rouble 1-month 40.8 40.7 39.5 41.5 3-month 41.2 40.7 37.0 42.9 end-2012 40.2 39.2 33.4 42.6 1-year 40.9 39.6 32.2 41.8 Basket/rouble 1-month 36.2 36.2 35.5 37.0 3-month 36.6 36.3 33.4 37.6 end-2012 36.0 35.3 31.0 37.4 1-year 35.9 35.4 30.2 38.0 NOTE - Economists from Alfa Bank, BNP Paribas, Citi, Capital Economics, Danske, ING, J P Morgan, M organ Stanley, Otkritie, Renaissance Capital, Rosbank, Sberbank, UBS a nd U ralSib t ook part in the poll. * For individual rouble forecasts please see For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Maya Dyakina and Lidia Kelly)