MOSCOW Oct 12 Russia will finish the privatisation of a state stake in oil giant Rosneft by the end of 2016, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an economic forum, Ulyukayev said he saw an opportunity to sell a state stake in the country's No.2 lender VTB in 2017. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jack Stubbs)