* IMF cuts Russia 2014 growth forecast to 0.2 percent
* Says Russia already experiencing recession
* Says sanctions hurt economy, sees $100 bln capital outflow
By Lidia Kelly and Nigel Stephenson
MOSCOW, April 30 The International Monetary Fund
slashed on Wednesday its already modest 2014 growth forecast for
Russia, warning that Ukraine-related sanctions were scaring off
investors and were pushing the economy towards recession.
The Fund said Russian output would grow just 0.2 percent
this year, cutting its estimate from 1.3 percent and earlier 3
percent in its fourth downward revision in a row. It said there
were "considerable downside risks" to its forecast.
It forecast capital outflows of $100 billion this year as
geopolitical uncertainty took its toll on the investment
climate.
"The difficult situation and especially the uncertainty
surrounding the geopolitical situation and follow up of
sanctions and escalation of sanctions are weighing very
negatively on the investment climate," Antonio Spilimbergo, head
of the IMF's mission to Moscow, told reporters.
The Ukraine crisis has soured relations between Russia and
the West to their worst since the end of the Cold War and has
led to sanctions on some Russian individuals and companies.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged the
sanctions are hurting the economy, but not critically.
Spilimbergo warned that if stepped up, they could take an
even greater toll on growth for the oil-dependent economy.
"Continued conflict could lead to additional sanctions and
deterioration of confidence that could reduce investment and
further growth," adding Russia was already "experiencing
recession".
The IMF's gloomy forecast was not far from the economy
ministry's own estimate. The $2 trillion economy contracted by
0.5 percent in the first three months of this year and the
ministry has said 2014 growth may not exceed 0.5 percent.
The IMF outlook was, however, more pessimistic than that in
a Reuters poll of economists published on Wednesday
The 16 economists polled kept their growth forecast
unchanged from last month at 0.8 percent but sharply cut their
projection for capital investment, a major driver of Russia's
economy in the past. They saw, on average, capital investment
dropping 2.5 percent this year, compared with last month's
estimate of a 1.1 percent full-year decline.
Investment dollars have been haemorrhaging from Russia,
firstly because of a retreat from emerging markets earlier this
year but with outflows exacerbated by the Ukraine crisis.
Russia's central bank has said capital outflows were $63.7
in the first quarter.
As funds have fled, the rouble has fallen and is down some
10 percent against the dollar this year. In a bid to prevent the
weakening currency fuelling inflation, the central bank raised
its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 7.5 percent last
week, just two months after an emergency 150 bps hike.
Spilimbergo said the rate increase would reduce inflation
but was not enough. The IMF saw 2014 inflation above 6 percent,
a level the central bank said last week would not be exceeded.
ANGST
Yet there is little obvious evidence of economic decline on
the streets of Moscow.
Restaurants are erecting awnings over summer terraces in
preparation for a long holiday weekend beginning on Thursday
with the traditional May Day military parade through Red Square.
Economists say consumer demand is still growing, partly
because things may get worse later.
Danske Bank analyst Vladimir Miklashevsky in Copenhagen said
consumers were bringing forward large purchases as rouble
volatility and political risks increased.
"We continue to see Russia's continually tightening monetary
policy as a large demand-side shock hitting private consumption
and investment by local corporations later this and next year
pushing the country to an even deeper recession than we
currently expect," he wrote in an emailed contribution to the
Reuters poll.
The government has been banking on a recovery in investment
later this year. However, in a blow to these hopes, official
data show companies' consolidated pre-tax profits fell by nearly
a third in the first month of 2014, the highest drop since
autumn 2009.
