* Sanctions seen wiping 9 pct off GDP
* Growth seen at "weak" 1.5 pct annually in medium term
* Fiscal cuts needed to reflect low oil prices
MOSCOW, Aug 3 Sanctions linked to the Ukraine
crisis could end up costing Russia 9 percent of its gross
domestic product, the International Monetary Fund said on
Monday.
Russia's economy is showing signs of stabilisation after
slumping under pressure from Western financial sanctions and
Russian counter-measures. Low international prices for its oil
exports have added to pressure on the rouble and government
finances.
"The effects of sanctions in terms of external access to
financial markets and new investment technology will linger,"
the Fund said, summing up the findings of a mission in May.
Last year Western countries imposed restrictions that limit
international financing for major Russian banks and energy
companies, and also high-tech exports to the energy sector.
Russia retaliated by banning imports of most Western food
products.
The Fund estimated the immediate effect of sanctions and
counter-sanctions had been to wipe between 1 and 1.5 percent off
GDP, rising to 9 percent over the next few years. These
model-driven results were subject to significant uncertainty, it
cautioned.
The IMF also forecast "weak" economic growth of around 1.5
percent annually in the medium term. Russia's economy was
growing around 7 percent a year before the 2008 global financial
crisis.
"Slow-moving structural reforms, sluggish investment and
adverse population dynamics are all part of the picture," it
said, reiterating its long-standing advice for Russia to reduce
the role of the state in the economy, protect property rights
and boost competition.
Russia would nevertheless return to economic growth next
year as a weaker rouble boosted competitiveness, external demand
increased and domestic financial conditions normalised, the IMF
said.
It predicted 0.2 percent growth next year following a 3.4
percent contraction this year, in line with its previous
forecasts.
Inflation was seen slowing to around 12 percent by the end
of this year and 8 percent by the end of next year - more
pessimistic than the central bank's forecast of 7 percent by
mid-2016.
The IMF said the central bank's policy of gradually reducing
its main interest rate in line with underlying inflation was
appropriate, but the pace of reductions needed to be "prudent".
It supported limited fiscal stimulus this year, but added:
"An ambitious and credible medium-term fiscal consolidation
program is necessary to adjust to lower oil prices."
The IMF recommended revising Russia's fiscal rule, which
links government spending to the historical oil price, so that
the recent oil price fall could be more quickly reflected.
The Fund also said such fiscal adjustment would be hard to
achieve if Russia indexes pensions next year at a cost of 1.1
percent of GDP. Russia typically indexes pensions but has yet to
decide whether to do so next year.
"Detailed fiscal measures will also be critical for the
credibility of the consolidation program," the IMF said.
