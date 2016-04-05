MOSCOW, April 5 Russian inflation will pick up
again in the coming months, economists said on Tuesday, after
official data showed a faster-than-expected slowdown in March.
That means the central bank will probably remain cautious
and refrain from cutting its main lending rate at its next
monetary policy meeting on April 29, analysts predicted.
Rate cuts will probably follow later in the year, when
inflation is seen declining again.
"We think the big falls in inflation have now happened,"
Liza Ermolenko at Capital Economics said in a note, predicting
inflation would rise to as much as 9 percent in the third
quarter.
Inflation fell to 7.3 percent in March from 8.1 percent in
February, Russia's statistics service said on Tuesday, having
fallen from 12.9 percent in December.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected inflation would come
in at 7.5 percent in March, while the central bank had given an
expected range of 7.4-7.6 percent.
Russian inflation has been falling sharply since the start
of the year as economic recession has constrained consumer
demand and because of a base effect from a year earlier, when a
slide in the rouble sent inflation to a 13-year high of 16.9
percent.
Eldar Vakhitov at BNP Paribas said this base effect would
probably start to fade away from April and evaporate in May.
"We continue to believe that rate cuts look doubtful in the
near term," Vakhitov said, adding that he saw inflation
temporarily rising over 8 percent in the summer.
Out of 11 economists surveyed by Reuters last week, only
three predicted a rate cut at the central bank's April 29
meeting. The majority saw rate cuts being concentrated in the
second half of the year.
The central bank's main lending rate has been at 11 percent
since July 2015.
It has kept its monetary policy moderately tight as part of
its efforts to reach an inflation target of 4 percent by the end
of next year.
