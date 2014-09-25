BRIEF-Santa Cruz County Bank Q1 earnings per share $0.86
* Santa Cruz County Bank reports record earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
MOSCOW, Sept 25 Russia's consumer price inflation may exceed 7.5 percent this year, central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.
The bank has an inflation target of 5 percent plus/minus 1.5 percentage points for this year. However, its latest forecasts make clear the target will be missed.
"Inflation, pressured by external and unpredictable factors, has accelerated significantly," Nabiullina told a weekly government meeting.
"It's already obvious that based on 2014 results, the 5 percent target cannot be met. Based on our estimates, inflation will come to 7.5 percent and may be even higher." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S