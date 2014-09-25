MOSCOW, Sept 25 Russia's consumer price inflation may exceed 7.5 percent this year, central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

The bank has an inflation target of 5 percent plus/minus 1.5 percentage points for this year. However, its latest forecasts make clear the target will be missed.

"Inflation, pressured by external and unpredictable factors, has accelerated significantly," Nabiullina told a weekly government meeting.

"It's already obvious that based on 2014 results, the 5 percent target cannot be met. Based on our estimates, inflation will come to 7.5 percent and may be even higher." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)