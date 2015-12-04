MOSCOW Dec 4 Inflationary pressures in Russia remain high and inflationary risks are rising, the central bank's research department said in a report on Friday, adding that the correlation between the rouble and oil prices has weakened.

"In longer term, inflation will remain high, above the central bank's key rate, which may lead to higher inflationary expectations," the central bank's department said.

"The annual correlation between the rouble and the oil has begun to weaken significantly for the first time this year," it said referring to November.

Annual inflation in October came to 11.9 percent, according to official data. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Maria Kiselyova)