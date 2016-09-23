BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told an economic forum on Friday that "there is an understanding" in the government that inflation must be slashed to 4 percent.
The central bank is conducting a relatively tight monetary policy and keeps its interest rates high in a bid to achieve its 4 percent inflation target by the end of 2017. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: