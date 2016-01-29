MOSCOW Jan 29 Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on Friday with Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina to talk about the country's economic situation, Kremlin's spokesman said on Friday.

Putin will also meet with Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov, Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman told journalists on a conference call.

"The President continues to discuss the current economic situation and possible anti-crisis measures," Peskov said.

Separately, he said that Russia is always interested in the discussion of the situation on the oil market with all its participants their.

"Russia will carry on those contacts," Peskov said. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly)