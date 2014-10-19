(Repeats Friday story with no changes to text)
* Russian currency falls with oil price, economy sags
* Coverage of crisis mirrors views of authorities
* Majority of Russians get their news from TV
By Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, Oct 17 As the head of Russia's biggest
state bank and a favourite of President Vladimir Putin, German
Gref has long been a loyal supporter of state economic policy.
But with the rouble sliding and the economy stagnating, he
delivered a diatribe this month against government
inefficiencies, which he compared to the Soviet era, and warned
that "we can't motivate people by using the Gulag".
The outburst brought a stinging rebuke from a state
television presenter, who portrayed him as a fifth columnist
whose remarks could help an alleged U.S. plan to encourage
conflicts in Russia.
"When can we expect an end to such declarations by the
liberal reformers whose efforts directly led to the imbalance in
the economy today?" said Konstantin Syomin, host of Rossiya 24's
programme AgitProp - a Soviet term for propaganda.
Although Gref appears in no danger of losing his job as
Sberbank chairman, the rebuff shows there are limits
even to what prominent members of the establishment can say
about the economy.
It also underlines the importance of state television in
shaping public opinion, especially since relations with the West
are at a post-Cold War low in the Ukraine crisis.
Most Russians get their news mainly from state television,
which has matched and at times surpassed Putin's fierce
anti-Western rhetoric during the Ukraine crisis and mirrored his
views on the economic downturn, helping to shift blame away from
him and ensure there is no public panic.
"We're in a propaganda war with the West," one state media
executive commented privately, expressing surprise that anyone
should be surprised by how Russian media were covering events.
HIGH RATINGS, CONSPIRACY THEORIES
For now, at least, the tactics appear to be working. An
opinion poll this week indicated that a majority of Russians
believe the economy will only benefit from sanctions imposed by
the West over Moscow's role in the crisis in Ukraine.
This implies acceptance for Putin's public line that the
economic outlook is rosy and that a tit-for-tat ban on Western
food imports will help boost domestic production and make Russia
more self-reliant.
Putin's approval ratings also remain above 80 percent,
despite the rouble shedding some 20 percent against the
U.S. dollar this year, including a drop of 6.5 percent in the
last month as the price of oil -- Russia's main export -- fell.
.
Although a sensitive matter, coverage of the rouble's slide
is not taboo, even if it has at times been cursory.
When the currency hit a new low of 40 to the dollar on Oct.
6, the two main state channels, Rossiya 1 and Channel One, made
no mention of it in their main evening news bulletins.
Reports on the rouble's problems have at other times often
been accompanied by comments from experts or state officials
offering reassurances that the economy is not in crisis, or
blaming external factors.
When Dmitry Kiselyov, widely seen as one of Putin's
favourite journalists, discussed the rouble's problems in his
weekly current affairs programme, he identified several causes
-- "global economic shifts, the civil war in Ukraine, and of
course the sanctions against us". Government policy was not
among them.
The main problem, he said, was that Russia still depended
heavily on oil revenues and that, in such circumstances, the
United States was tempted to exploit Russia's weaknesses. Even
without Ukraine, "a pretext would be found anyway", he said.
During a discussion of the rouble's problems on a current
affairs programme on Channel One called Structure of the Moment,
host Valery Fadeyev said he saw no "big trouble" from the
currency's woes, and blamed them on Western conspiracies,
including one that he said was aimed at reducing oil prices.
State media outlets stress their independence and deny
taking orders from the Kremlin. Some journalists, however,
acknowledge that their employers receive guidance from the
Kremlin, and say economic matters are no exception to the rule.
In a confidential email seen by Reuters, the Kremlin advised
loyal and state-run organisations in May to focus on the growing
participation of Asian investors in Russia's main annual
investment conference, and on the quality of discussions, rather
than the fact that the U.S. government had asked executives not
to attend.
NEW MEDIA LAW
Although most television coverage of the rouble has largely
favoured Putin, some print media such as the business daily
Vedomosti have not played down the significance of the crisis.
Newspapers have a much smaller circulation than the main
television channels, so have less importance as a tool with
which to influence the masses.
Nevertheless, the Kremlin looks set to tighten its grip on
some of the more independent media outlets under a new law that
Putin signed this week limiting foreign ownership of media
outlets to 20 percent from the start of 2017.
"The media are largely responsible for determining people's
preferences and forming public opinion," said Sergei Zheleznyak,
a member of the United Russia party, which dominates parliament
and is loyal to Putin. "And foreign control of the media is one
of the ways of secretly influencing the country and the
decisions made."
CTC Media, a Nasdaq-listed company that runs three
free-to-air entertainment channels in Russia, could be affected:
Sweden's Modern Times Group owns a 39 percent stake in
it.
Vedomosti is also among those that are likely to be affected
as it is a joint venture between Dow Jones, the Financial Times
Group and Sanoma of Finland.
Glossy magazines could also be in the crosshairs after a
series of articles that may not have pleased the Kremlin,
including an interview by Tatler with the ex-wife of Putin's
press secretary.
The Kremlin denies interfering with the media but Putin's
allies, who already control most major media outlets not owned
by the state, are expected to step in where foreign companies
depart.
"Every major deal that takes place is sanctioned by the
Kremlin, and that means the choice of buyer will be carefully
monitored," wrote media commentator Tatyana Stanovaya.
(Reporting By Timothy Heritage, editing by Jason Bush)