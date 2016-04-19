(Adds details)
MOSCOW, April 19 Russia needs economic reforms
but should not rush them through, Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev said on Tuesday, balancing reassuring words for
business with promises to ease the economic pain for ordinary
people.
Many economists and investors argue that Russia's economy,
now in its second year of recession, badly needs reforms to
improve its business climate, reduce its dependence on volatile
commodity prices and improve over-stretched government finances.
That may require potentially unpopular measures, such as
cutbacks in spending on pensions and the defence industry, which
the Kremlin has been reluctant to implement.
In an annual address to parliament summing up the work of
the government, Medvedev repeated previous promises to pursue
reforms. But in a sign of the political difficulty of
implementing painful changes, he said they should not be too
fast.
"Yes, the country needs deep structural reforms. The
government understands this well," he said.
"But it also understands how this is now being reflected in
the social sphere. Any forced transformations would strengthen
and lengthen the crisis phenomena for several years."
"We will not conduct reforms at the expense of people,"
Dmitry Medvedev said to rapturous applause.
His caution highlights the government's worries about the
political consequences of widespread economic hardships, a few
months before parliamentary elections in September that will
test the popularity of the pro-government United Russia party.
Although still the most popular party - helped by still high
support for President Vladimir Putin - United Russia's support
is declining and has fallen below 50 percent, according to
weekly polls by the Public Opinion Foundation polling centre.
In another sign of the government's nervousness ahead of the
election, Medvedev said there were no plans to revise this
year's budget in the spring.
Government officials have previously said the budget would
need to be revised to reflect lower-than-expected oil prices.
Russian media have reported that the amendments will be delayed
until after the elections.
Medvedev also emphasised Russia's economic resilience in the
face of tough conditions including low international oil prices,
Western sanctions and unstable global markets, as well as
structural economic problems at home.
"Our economy is adapting to new conditions," Medevdev said.
"Two years ago it was fundamantally different, both in terms of
structure and costs. Diversification of the economy is
happening."
"We have in effect begun the creation of the prototype of
the Russian economy of the next decade."
