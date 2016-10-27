MOSCOW Oct 27 Russia's budget deficit may reach
4.7 percent of gross domestic product this year if Moscow fails
to sell a state stake in oil giant Rosneft, a senior
vice president at Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday.
Speaking at an economic conference, Kristin Lindow said
Russia's budget deficit would stay at 3.7-3.8 percent of GDP in
2016 if Russia manages to sell a part of Rosneft.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin had initially ordered to
keep 2016 budget deficit at no more than 3 percent, an ambitious
target that is unlikely to be achieved this year.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh;
Editing by Lidia Kelly)