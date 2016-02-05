MOSCOW Feb 5 Kirill and Zlata Fateev have
stopped buying clothes, going to the cinema and are scrimping on
food as the rouble sinks and their mortgage repayments soar.
The couple took out a U.S. dollar mortgage in 2007 after
moving to Moscow from the southern Russian republic of Dagestan
and blames the government for not helping as the rouble has
fallen to record lows.
"My son is a champion of Moscow at martial arts and we've
had to stop his training sessions," Kirill told Reuters at a
recent protest by foreign-currency mortgage holders in central
Moscow.
"People like us are the backbone of this government," he
said. "But they aren't listening".
Kirill and Zlata's difficulties are a reflection of how the
weaker rouble has pressured household budgets already strained
by an economic recession.
They also illustrate that while the rouble's slide has
helped the authorities shield state finances from the impact of
lower global oil prices, it has hurt the tens of thousands of
Russians with dollar mortgages.
Their plight undermines Vladimir Putin's claim to have
overseen a consistent rise in living standards in the 15 or so
years since he came to power.
That is uncomfortable for the Kremlin in a year when Russia
holds a parliamentary election.
STABILITY SHATTERED
Russians with dollar mortgages began taking to the streets
to protest in late 2014, when the rouble first slumped to 80 to
the U.S. currency amid panic on financial markets.
But their protests have yielded few results.
The central bank in January 2015 advised banks to convert
their clients' dollar mortgages into rouble ones using more
favourable exchange rates but gave no firm orders.
Putin said in April that year that any government help for
foreign-currency borrowers should be no greater than for those
who had borrowed in roubles.
Kirill, who works as a colour correction artist in a
publishing firm, said those were half-measures.
"Putin says foreign-currency borrowers took on risks, but
you need to understand what risk is. The failed policy of our
government, is that our risk?"
Zlata, an administrator at a furniture firm, said she used
to believe the government could ensure a stable currency but
that vision had been shattered. "We feel defenceless," she said.
Some economists say Russian officials are right to tread
carefully with the problem of dollar mortgages, however.
They warn about the dangers of forcing banks to convert
foreign-currency loans into roubles, as such a move would
contradict free-market practices and add to losses in the
banking sector.
Both domestic and foreign-owned banks offered dollar
mortgages to Russian clients, especially in Moscow and St.
Petersburg before the 2008/09 financial crisis.
But banks have practically stopped issuing such mortgages in
recent years as the central bank has tightened risk rules.
Banks have rejected claims they encouraged their clients to
take mortgages in foreign currency in the past and stress the
majority of their mortgages were issued in roubles.
Alfa Bank, where Kirill and Zlata got their mortgage, did
not respond to requests for comment for this article.
NO SILVER BULLET
The rouble was at 25 to the dollar when Kirill and Zlata
took out their 10-year dollar mortgage at an annual interest
rate of around 10 percent.
In January this year it hit a new all-time low of over 85 to
the U.S. currency, prompting protests by Russia's dollar debtors
to flare up as many said their homes risked being repossessed.
Estimates as to how many foreign-currency mortgage holders
there are in Russia vary, but compared with the scale of the
problem in other countries their number seems relatively slight.
The central bank said it did not have an up-to-date figure
for the number of foreign-currency mortgages in Russia, while
bankers have said there are around 20,000. A protest group that
wrote an open letter to Putin said over 70,000 Russian families
have foreign-currency mortgages.
In Poland there were more than half a million
foreign-currency mortgage holders last year in a country with a
population more than three times smaller than Russia.
Kirill and Zlata say they want Alfa Bank to compromise by
using a fixed exchange rate somewhere between the current rate
and the rate when they signed the contract for their remaining
mortgage repayments.
They say many banks refused to give them sufficiently large
mortgages in roubles in 2007 and that they were lured in by the
lower interest rate on a dollar mortgage.
For now it looks like the government is not going to
intervene.
Putin's spokesman said last week it had not yet been
possible to find any "ready-made solutions" to the problems
faced by those with dollar mortgages.
