* Central bank expected to raise main rate on Friday

* Average forecast sees 50 bp rise to 8.5 pct

* GDP expected to contract over next three quarters

By Kira Zavyalova and Jason Bush

MOSCOW, Oct 30 Russia will raise interest rates this week to curb inflation and prop up the rouble, analysts forecast in a Reuters poll, as the central bank tries to contain fallout from the Ukraine crisis and plunging oil prices.

But they predicted that an expected 50 basis point rate rise at Friday's central bank board meeting would only gradually reduce inflation and provide limited support to the weakening currency. The increase, which would be the fourth this year and take the benchmark rate to 8.5 percent, would also contribute to an economic contraction over the next three quarters.

"A sharp acceleration of inflation to 8.5 percent by the end of October, against the background of a 20 percent weakening of the rouble against the dollar since the middle of the year, demands an extremely aggressive increase in the key rate," said Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank.

"Already at the next meeting on October 31 the bank must raise rates by 50-75 basis points at a minimum."

However, the weak state of the economy is likely to prevent the central bank from imposing a more aggressive rate rise, which could test the patience of President Vladimir Putin and his government, concerned by high borrowing costs.

Out of 17 analysts polled, 14 anticipated a rate rise at Friday's meeting, with only three expecting that the main lending rate would be held at its present 8 percent.

Of the analysts predicting a rise, 10 expected the bank to raise the rate by 50 basis points. Two forecast an increase of 100 basis points, one forecast 75 basis points and one 25 basis points.

"The regulator has to take a difficult decision, and whatever choice they make will probably provoke a wave of criticism," BCS analyst Vladimir Tikhomirov said in a note.

World prices of oil, Russia's major export, have already dropped by a quarter since June. A separate Reuters poll showed on Thursday that analysts had made the biggest downgrade to their crude price forecasts since the global economic crisis.

At the same time, Western sanctions imposed over Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis are starving may Russian businesses of funding and helping to push down the rouble.

FOURTH TIME LUCKY?

The central bank has already raised its main rate by a cumulative 250 basis points this year in response to above-target inflation and pressure on the rouble.

Yet this has done little to rein in inflation, which has been rising due to the weaker rouble and a ban on most Western food imports introduced in retaliation for the sanctions.

The polled analysts predicted inflation would end the year at 8.5 percent, compared with 7.9 percent forecast in last month's poll. Soon inflation may be higher than the main interest rate.

"If the central bank doesn't take decisive steps, then at the end of the year real interest rates in Russia will be negative," said Bank St Petersburg economist Olga Lapshina.

Inflation was seen falling gradually to 6.9 percent by the end of the third quarter of 2015, leaving it still well above the bank's end-2015 target of 4.5 percent.

Analysts have become slightly more optimistic on the economy in 2014, but the outlook for the coming quarters is significantly more pessimistic than a month ago. The latest poll expected gross domestic product to grow 0.3 percent this year, up from last month's forecast of zero growth.

This follows some positive recent data including 1.1 percent year-on-year GDP growth in September. Yet analysts see few grounds for celebration as they expect the economy to nose-dive over the next three quarters.

They predicted GDP would fall 0.6 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2014, followed by contractions 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2015 and 0.1 percent in the second, followed by zero growth in the third quarter.

Analysts have also become much more bearish on the rouble, following a slide of the Russian currency in October.

The poll predicted that the rouble would be at 41 against the dollar at the end of 2014 - a strengthening from Thursday's level around 42.2, but well below last month's end-year forecast of 37.5. In a year's time, the rouble was seen at 41.9 against the dollar.

Vladimir Miklashevsky, Russia economist at Danske Bank, predicted only a short-term boost to the rouble from higher interest rates, as it was being driven by other factors such as the falling oil price, a shortage of foreign exchange caused by the sanctions, and the weakening economy.

"We do not expect any significant impact on the rouble's spot rate from tightening monetary policy in the medium or the long run," he said. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova and Jason Bush; editing by David Stamp)