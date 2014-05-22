BRIEF-Rigel submits NDA to FDA for fostamatinib in chronic itp
* Rigel submits new drug application to fda for fostamatinib in chronic itp
MOSCOW May 22 Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said "informal pressure" exerted by the West was having serious consequences for Russia's economy, RIA news agency reported on Thursday.
"We sense and understand that the informal character of the pressure, which is being exerted by the United States and countries of the European Union, it is all causing serious consequences for our economy," Shuvalov was quoted as saying on the sidelines of the St Petersburg Economic Forum. (Reporting by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Quorum Health Corporation announces launch of exchange offer for 11.625% senior notes due 2023