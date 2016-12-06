(Updates, adds quotes)
By Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker
LONDON Dec 6 Russia will make a "significant
push" for faster privatisations, though stake sales in some
companies such as lender VTB may have to wait until
Western sanctions are lifted, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei
Moiseev said on Tuesday.
Russia has so far sold shares in diamond producer Alrosa
and oil company Bashneft to help plug its
budget deficit. Rosneft is widely expected to buy its
own 19.5 percent stake held by parent company Rosneftegaz.
Moiseev dismissed concerns that privatisations could stall
following the arrest of previous economy minister Alexei
Ulyukayev who is facing corruption accusations. He said the
process would be speeded up by Maxim Oreshkin, who has taken
over the role.
"The finance ministry is for privatising as fast as
possible, as much as possible," Moiseev said on the sidelines of
a conference organised in London by the Moscow Exchange.
He said privatisation targets would be revised upwards and
the government hoped proceeds could reach 500 billion roubles
($7.84 billion) a year for the next two-three years.
"Even under Mr Ulyukayev the ministry of economy had
prepared drafts for new blueprints which included a far greater
list of privatisations (than at present)" he said.
This could be achieved not just by selling blue-chip firms
but also hundreds of small enterprises, he added.
But Moiseev agreed with the chief executive of lender VTB
that it made no sense to sell a stake in the bank before Western
sanctions - imposed over Russia's annexation of Crimea from
Ukraine - were lifted.
"Having discussed this with some of the foreign banks and
the consultants of this deal, we feel that it is going to be
very difficult to sell a bank which is under sanctions, actually
it is difficult to sell any company under sanctions, but
particularly difficult to sell a bank under sanctions," Moiseev
said.
"So I guess in order for us to sell with not too deep a
discount, we have to wait."
Many investors are also disappointed with the government's
failure to conduct privatisations such as Bashneft's through the
stock exchange. Those shares were also purchased by Rosneft,
effectively keeping the stake in state hands.
Moiseev said while the aim was to privatise through stock
exchange listings, the government's key aim was to maximise
budget revenues and receive them on time.
"Ultimately money is most important to us," he said.
He declined to comment on whether the government would make
sure oil firm Rosneft would transfer the stake in itself into
private hands as planned.
