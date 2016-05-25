MOSCOW May 25 Russia's budget deficit must not widen and inflation must be kept in check, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"It's crucial to preserve macroeconomic stability - to avoid widening of the budget deficit and acceleration of inflation," Putin told his Economic Council, which convened for the first time in two years.

The finance ministry aims to keep the budget deficit at below 3 percent of gross domestic product this year.

