MOSCOW Dec 2 Russia's economy is likely to contract by 0.8 percent in gross domestic product terms next year, a deputy economy minister said on Tuesday, indicating a significant downward revision from the ministry's earlier forecast of 1.2 percent growth.

The ministry also cut its forecast for the average oil price next year to $80 per barrel from the earlier forecast of $100 per barrel, Alexei Vedev told reporters. Oil and gas are Russia's main exports and a vital source of income.

The rouble is likely to remain weak, with the ministry expecting the currency's average rate next year to be 49 roubles per dollar. (Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya,; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)