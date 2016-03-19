MOSCOW, March 19 The rouble will probably be
stronger than previously expected but is likely to remain weaker
than 60 roubles per dollar, Russia's Economy Minister Alexei
Ulyukayev said on Saturday.
"The rouble will probably be stronger than we supposed
earlier," Ulyukayev told Vesti on Saturday with Sergei Brilev, a
current affairs programme on state TV channel Rossiya 1.
"But it seems to me that the base will be 60 (roubles per
dollar) plus," he said, responding to a question about what
level exporters and the population should expect.
(Reporting By Jason Bush and Maria Kiselyova)