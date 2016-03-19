MOSCOW, March 19 The rouble will probably be stronger than previously expected but is likely to remain weaker than 60 roubles per dollar, Russia's Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Saturday.

"The rouble will probably be stronger than we supposed earlier," Ulyukayev told Vesti on Saturday with Sergei Brilev, a current affairs programme on state TV channel Rossiya 1.

"But it seems to me that the base will be 60 (roubles per dollar) plus," he said, responding to a question about what level exporters and the population should expect. (Reporting By Jason Bush and Maria Kiselyova)