* Regional governments allowed to levy 3 pct sales tax
* Tax hike will add to inflation, weigh on economic growth
* Higher taxes needed to cover growing regional budget gaps
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Aug 1 Russia's new tax on sales, backed
by President Vladimir Putin, illustrates growing economic
strains from Western sanctions over Ukraine - and the lack of
easy solutions.
Under the tax plan, regional governments will have the
option from next year to introduce a 3 percent tax on sales to
cover their budget shortfalls.
Analysts say such hikes will boost already stubbornly high
inflation, increase the burden on business and add to the
restraints on economic growth. Yet Russia needs to plug the tax
holes left by a slowing economy.
Economists polled by Reuters project that Russia's economy
will grow by a feeble 0.3 percent this year.
If Russia introduces the sales tax, "business sentiment will
remain depressed and will probably decline further - which is
clearly not the best recipe for a recovery in investment", said
Vladimir Kolychev, chief economist at VTB Capital in Moscow.
"Secondly, (the tax) will certainly put a dent into consumer
budgets and will continue to restrain consumption into next year
via higher inflation."
SERIOUS SHORTFALL
The planned tax, which will be on top of an existing 18
percent Value Added Tax levied by the federal government, is a
response to a serious shortfall in regional tax revenues that is
now being exacerbated by the economic slowdown.
"The goal of this (sales) tax is to make regional budgets
more balanced - at least to help them narrow the budget
deficit," said Vladimir Redkin, senior director at Fitch Ratings
CIS. "In 2013 the deficit increased significantly and this trend
is continuing in 2014."
The Ministry of Finance projects that in 2014 regional
governments will run a combined deficit of some 857 billion
roubles ($24 billion), some 1.2 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP) - a figure that has grown steadily from just 35
billion roubles in 2011.
The trend illustrates how the seemingly healthy federal
budget, projected to run a 0.4 percent surplus this year, masks
deep structural problems with overall government finances.
Whereas the federal government raises around half of its tax
revenues from oil and gas, an income source that depends on
global energy prices, regional governments are more dependent on
local taxes and hence on the state of Russia's own economy.
Fitch's Redkin said that regional deficits have grown as a
result of Putin's policy of boosting public sector pay. The
problem has lately been exacerbated by stagnant proceeds from
corporate income tax, the regions' main revenue source, as the
slowing economy bites into businesses' profits.
The Finance Ministry projects that the new sales tax will
raise around 200 billion roubles in additional revenues each
year - providing only a partial solution to the problem of
growing regional budget deficits.
Yet the tax could boost inflation by as much as 2.1
percentage points, and lop 0.5 percent off gross domestic
product, analysts at Russia's Sberbank estimate.
Calculating the exact impact is complicated by uncertainty
over how many regions would introduce the new tax, and which
products would be taxed.
"If we take a conservative view we can come up with an
estimate of 0.7-0.8 (percentage points) contribution to the
headline CPI," said VTB Capital's Kolychev. "If we make more
aggressive assumptions, then it might be as high as 2 percentage
points or even higher.
"That will complicate matters for the central bank quite
significantly."
The central bank has already pushed its main lending rate to
8 percent.
Embarrassingly, it missed its inflation target last year and
is set to do so again this year, leading it to place its main
emphasisis on meeting its medium-term inflation goal of 4
percent by the end of 2016, with 4.5 percent targeted in 2015.
That is already a tough challenge, given that inflation is
presently running at around 7.5 percent, far in excess of this
year's 5 percent inflation target, implying that interest rates
will stay high and could even be hiked further.
VTB's Kolychev questions why Russia is planning to introduce
the new tax next year, arguing that subsidies from the federal
budget, which is enjoying a revenue windfall from the rouble's
recent devaluation, are a better short-term solution to
overstretched regional budgets.
But he and other analysts say Russia has little alternative
to raising taxes or cutting expenditures within the next few
years, given the underlying deterioration in public finances
linked to the stagnating economy.
"It's true that (federal subsidies) are one way out - but
the problem is not only for regional budgets," said Fitch's
Redkin. "The federal budget is also faced with a situation where
revenues have stagnated."
(Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)