Germany likely to miss e-cars target, says Merkel
BERLIN, May 15 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Germany will likely miss the government's target of bringing 1 million electric cars onto the roads by the end of the decade.
MOSCOW Oct 28 The Russian Finance Ministry is confident that proceeds from the sale of a state stake in Rosneft will reach the federal budget this year, but doubts that further privatisation of the firm is needed, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.
The government wants to sell 19.5 percent in Rosneft, the country's largest oil producer, as it will allow it to keep a controlling stake in the company, Siluanov said. Should Russia sell another 10 percent in the firm, the state will not retain its controlling position. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh and Lidia Kelly; editing by Polina Devitt)
* Nations welcome initiative to enhance Asia-Europe connectivity