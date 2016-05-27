VLADIMIR, Russia May 27 Russia should resist the pressure to spend earnings from higher oil prices as that would boost the real value of the rouble and disrupt the country's balance of payments, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.

Oil traded at nearly $49 on Friday,, retreating from the previous session's $50.51 peak, its highest since early November. Brent crude is a global benchmark for Russia's main export.

The finance ministry is basing its spending and revenues at an average price of $40 per barrel this year.

"How should we use the (extra) oil and gas revenues?" Siluanov told an economic conference. "If we just spend it right and left - as we had done before - that means we will be supporting a stronger (rouble) rate."

Collecting the oil windfall revenues and not spending it would keep the rouble at a rate which, Siluanov said, was "absolutely adequate" to the current composition of Russia's balance of payments.

A stronger rouble would weaken Russia's exporting position and would make imports cheaper. According to the most recent data from the central bank, the surplus of exports over imports nearly halved between March 2014 and March of this year. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)