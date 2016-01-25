(Repeats story unchanged)
* Russia has about 135 bln rbls in draft anti-crisis plan
* Some of money already been pledged to car industry
* Finance ministry said to oppose spending all the funds
* Another 340 bln rbls could be used to tackle social
discontent
By Margarita Papchenkova and Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW, Jan 24 The Russian government has set
aside 135 billion roubles ($1.7 billion) to help the real
economy in a draft anti-crisis plan, two senior officials said,
and may use a separate 340 billion rouble cushion to dampen
social discontent, according to a third source.
Battered by low oil prices, Western sanctions and a falling
rouble, Russia is torn between the need to support its shrinking
economy and its desire to preserve funds to help it navigate one
of its worst downturns since Vladimir Putin came to power.
Two senior officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity
that an anti-crisis plan had been drawn up which earmarked 135
billion roubles to help parts of the real economy. The funds
were drawn from unspent budget money from 2015, they said.
The railway and agricultural machinery industries and the
consumer goods manufacturing and construction sectors would
receive some of the funds, one of the sources said. Russia's car
industry has already been promised 50 billion of the 135 billion
roubles, the other source said.
The finance ministry, which controls the anti-crisis fund,
is against spending all the money, one of the senior officials
said. A final decision on which sectors will benefit and by how
much had yet to be agreed.
Most of the aid will be in the form of subsidies and state
guarantees to share the risk with banks and reduce borrowing
costs.
"Our revenues have fallen because of recent events on the
oil market, not grown, so why should we discuss an increase in
spending?" one of the sources said.
The finance ministry declined to comment.
QUELLING DISCONTENT
Parts of Russian industry have struggled to get bank loans
because the banking sector itself is not able to access Western
finance due to sanctions related to the Ukraine crisis.
One of the sources said funding for the anti-crisis package
could, if necessary, be increased thanks to 340 billion roubles
in funds accrued from freezing pension transfers.
The likelihood of that happening was "very low" however, the
source said.
Several economic advisers to Putin say his preference is to
preserve the country's reserves even if that means economic
growth suffers. The economy is expected to shrink by up to 1
percent this year after contracting by 3.9 percent in 2015.
The 340 billion roubles -- accumulated thanks to a
moratorium on transferring money to non-state pension funds --
may in part be used to keep a lid on social discontent by
supporting employment and helping offset increases in drug
prices, one of the officials said.
Parliamentary elections are due to be held in September and
a presidential election in 2018. Sources have previously told
Reuters that the 340 billion roubles may be used later this year
to increase pensions.
Russia said it was prepared to spend up to 2.3 trillion
roubles on anti-crisis measures in 2015. That included state
guarantees and support for the auto industry and other sectors.
It did not enact all the measures it envisaged.
Russia's banking system received around 1 trillion roubles
in support in late 2014 and the authorities are currently
considering how much money they are willing to spend on helping
state development bank VEB.
Sources familiar with those discussions have told Reuters
the amount will be less than initially planned.
($1 = 78.1000 roubles)
(Editing by Katya Golubkova, Andrew Osborn and Andrew Bolton)