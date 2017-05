MOSCOW, June 1 The World Bank said on Monday it expects Russia's economy to contract less sharply than previously thought this year, citing a recovery in oil prices in recent months, a stronger rouble and slowing inflation.

It said it now sees gross domestic product falling by 2.7 percent as opposed to by 3.8 percent.

