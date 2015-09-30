(Adds details and quotes from World Bank report)
MOSCOW, Sept 30 Russia needs to cut government
spending in preparation for prolonged low oil prices, the World
Bank said on Wednesday, predicting an economic contraction would
be longer and deeper than previously forecast.
In a biannual report on the Russian economy, the World Bank
forecast gross domestic product would contract by 3.8 percent
this year and 0.6 percent next year in its baseline scenario.
In June it had forecast a 2.7 percent contraction in 2015
and a 0.7 percent rise next year.
The latest report said Russian authorities had taken steps
that appeared to have stabilised the economy, including floating
the exchange rate and measures to support the financial sector.
But the Bank was concerned about the state of public
finances, which have been hit by the fall in oil prices.
"Maintaining fiscal sustainability will become an especially
pressing challenge as low oil prices deplete fiscal buffers, and
this will necessitate difficult policy choices," it said.
Fiscal reserves are not sufficient to cover successive
budget deficits and prolonged low oil prices "will necessitate a
significant expenditure adjustment in 2016 and beyond", the
World Bank said.
The report comes as Russia's government is finalising its
budget for next year, with painful expenditure cuts to areas
such as pensions facing political obstacles.
The World Bank called for broader economic reforms to boost
business confidence and investment.
"A failure to adopt sufficiently deep and sustained
structural reforms could leave the country trapped in low-growth
equilibrium," it warned.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Jason Bush; Editing by
Andrew Roche)